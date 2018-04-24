Oregon DEQ partners with businesses to offer emissions testing at dozens of locations

Oregon drivers now have new options for DEQ emissions testing.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has partnered with more than 60 businesses, including auto repair shops, car washes and oil change locations, to provide onsite emissions testing.

A small device is used to conduct the test and it takes less than a minute to determine if a car’s emissions control system is functioning properly.

The test results are submitted online and drivers can obtain DEQ’s clean air certification and DMV tags online. The tags will be mailed within three business days.

The program is called DEQ Too and participating businesses are listed at DEQToo.org. DEQ Too is available throughout the Portland metro area and Medford and Ashland for any vehicles from at least 2005.

DEQ Clean Air Stations will also continue to provide emissions testing.

“Properly maintaining your vehicle and getting your DEQ test are among the many ways to contribute to cleaner air in your community. Vehicles are a top source of air pollution. DEQ Too further reduces air pollution, traffic congestion and wait times/lines by saving you an extra trip to a DEQ station,” according to DEQ.

