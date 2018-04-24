Plan ahead: TriMet improvements to cause MAX disruptions, street closures

Portland-area residents should plan extra time to commute through the city starting April 30.

TriMet released a list of track improvements Tuesday they say will cause disruptions to the MAX Blue and Red lines and cause multiple street, sidewalk and crosswalk closures.

The improvement project will take place along Southwest 18th Avenue near Providence Park, the transportation agency said. Project construction and closures will begin as early as April 30.

MAX line disruptions and additional closures will occur May 6 through May 11.

Only Blue line will be serving the west side, and fewer trains will be running, TriMet says. Shuttle buses will provide service between Goose Hollow/SW Jefferson Street Station and the Library/SW 9th Avenue and Galleria/SW 10th Avenue stations.

The Blue line between downtown and Gresham and the Orange line will have fewer trains running during commuting hours.

TriMet encourages riders on affected lines to plan to add 15 to 30 minutes to their commute time.

The project will replace switches and sections of rail that were installed in the mid-1990s as part of an extension project, the agency said.

Crews will improve track bed and drainage for switch machines and upgrade the materials that are used next to the rails. According to TriMet, replacing this material will reduce the chance of potholes from forming and reduce the change of breakage.

BIKETOWN, the city’s bike sharing program, says it will offer free rides throughout the month of May and add extra bikes to its Southwest 18th and Jefferson hub during the improvement project.

TriMet hopes the project will “increase the reliability and resiliency of the MAX system” and improve ride quality, creating a smoother surface for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles in the area.

Sections of streets, sidewalks and crosswalks on Southwest 18th Avenue and Southwest Morrison and Yamhill streets will be closed throughout the project:

April 30 – May 18: Southwest 18th Avenue

Beginning as early as April 30 through as long as Friday, May 18, travel along SW 18th Avenue will be adjusted. SW 18th Avenue closed northbound between Salmon and Morrison streets. (Southbound closed between Burnside and Taylor streets due to Providence Park stadium construction.) Crosswalks across SW 18th Avenue at Yamhill and between Yamhill and Morrison streets will be closed, along with the north crosswalk at Taylor Street. Sidewalks on the east side of 18th Avenue between Morrison and Taylor streets may have limited work zone closures.

May 6 – May 12: Southwest Morrison and Yamhill streets

From 3 a.m. May 6 through 3 a.m. May 12 some streets will be closed as MAX trains turn back eastbound at SW 11th Avenue. SW Morrison Street closed between 10th and 11th Shuttle bus access only. SW Yamhill Street closed between 10th and 11th Shuttle bus access only.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.