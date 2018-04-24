Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting customer on fire in Clackamas Co. Denny’s

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting another man on fire in a Denny’s restaurant.

Deshaun James Swanger, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of attempted aggravated murder, harassment and fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Swanger dumped a flammable liquid on 69-year-old Scott Ranstrom, who was seated in a booth at the restaurant across from the Clackamas Town Center in April 2017, and then threw a lit item at him.

A manhunt led to the arrest of Swanger a few days later at a transitional home about a half-mile from the restaurant.

Ranstrom sustained critical injuries and was in a medically induced coma for two months after the attack.

Ranstrom was not in the courtroom, but he told FOX 12 by phone that the sentencing does not offer him closure, because he believes Swanger should have received life behind bars.

Swanger did not address the court Tuesday, but his family did speak after the hearing was over.

“I feel sorry for the family. I feel sorry for the victim. I wish I could erase all of this, but the fact of the matter is, I can’t. And now my son, his life is thrown away and it could’ve been resolved just by one person helping him from the beginning,” said Swanger’s mother, Carmenia Chales.

Chales said her son sought help for mental illness for years, but he was turned away from multiple hospitals.

She said the attack on Ranstrom was the result of untreated mental illness.

The prosecutor and presiding judge said Swanger was given the maximum sentence permissible by law for this crime and this case was not eligible for a life sentence.

Along with 10 years in prison, Swanger was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision.

