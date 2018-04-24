Lincoln Co. deputies: Charter school employee had ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

An Oregon charter school employee accused of having inappropriate contact with a student has been arrested, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Joseph Bailor, 55, faces sex abuse charges after he engaged in inappropriate contact with a female student at Siletz Valley School.

The student is a minor, the sheriff's office says.

The inappropriate contact occurred in a public location inside the school during normal school hours, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says it started investigating Bailor in January.

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed video evidence which resulted in the case being referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office. The attorney’s office is considering charges of sexual abuse in the third degree.

Bailor was arrested on misdemeanor charges related to the investigation by the Newport Police Department.

He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. His bail is set at $50,000 bail.

