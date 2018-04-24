New Amazon fulfillment center planned to open in Troutdale

A new Amazon fulfillment center is moving to Troutdale and will become the first customer fulfillment facility in Oregon.

FOX 12 got to tour the inside of the new 855 thousand sq. foot center. The center will be picking, packing, and shipping large sized customer orders such as sports equipment and even furniture.

Amazon is projecting that it will help create over 1,500 jobs in Portland.

"We begin hiring in the summer, and then we will start the building in the fall in time to commit to our customer promise for the holidays,” Amazon’s Regional Operations Manager Melissa Nick said.

The company plans to offer competitive wages, benefits, stocks, and a pre-paid tuition program to their employees.

The center will be located in the northwest part of Troutdale near the city’s airport.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.