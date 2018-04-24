Gresham man pleads no contest to attacking woman inside Sikh temple

A man accused of attacking a woman inside a Sikh temple pleaded no contest to attempted rape and assault charges in court on Tuesday.

Officers said Timothy Schmidt was drunk when he went inside the Sikh temple in March and tried to rape one of the female members.

According to detectives, Schmidt walked by the temple and asked to use the restroom and after leaving the restroom he saw the victim and attacked her.

Another temple member pulled Schmidt off the woman until police arrived.

In court, the prosecutor read the victim’s written statement stating she doesn't know why he attacked her.

“I don't know what this gentleman's intentions were, why he was there, what was his purpose,” she said. “Whatever it was I was saved by god's grace and by the police help who came in and saved me”

Schmidt claimed that alcohol abuse was to blame for his actions.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.