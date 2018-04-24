Father and son hikers found after search and rescue in Cowlitz Co.

A father and son were rescued on Saturday after being reported missing during a hiking trip in the Coldwater Lake area.

Deputies were notified of two overdue hikers, 46-year-old Hunter Ervin and 26-year-old Blake on Friday where they had gone to the Coldwater area to hike up to the ridge to take photos.

When they didn’t return, their family called for help.

According to officials, a deputy responded to the area and found Ervin’s car still parked in the parking lot.

It was reported that the hikers were in good physical condition, but they were wearing light clothes considered suitable for the daytime but not for the night.

13 volunteer searchers from Cowlitz County Search and Rescue responded and searched the trail when they saw a light coming from the side of the lake.

One of the searchers launched their boat and found the lost hikers shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The Ervin’s said that they had lost the trail coming back and it got dark while they were trying to find it so they worked their way down to the water’s edge when they were spotted.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson said that the Ervin’s were somewhat better prepared than initially reported, "They had heavier clothing, head lamps and space blankets. Because it was snow and sleet around them, those few things may have saved their lives. Chalk this one up to preparation and our dedicated SAR volunteers."

"We encourage people to be prepared at all times, especially this time of year when the weather can change quickly." Sheriff Nelson added.

