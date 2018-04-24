Police: Man with fake beard robs bank inside Eugene Fred Meyer

Eugene police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspected bank robber.

The thief made off with an undisclosed amount of cash at a Chase Bank inside a Fred Meyer store on 60 Division Avenue just after 6:35 p.m., the department says.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his 50s.

He’s about 5-feet 7-inches tall with a medium build and dark hair, police say. He was last seen wearing a fake beard, sunglasses, a grey ski hat and a brown zip-up jacket.

No additional information was immediately available. Detectives are investigating.

