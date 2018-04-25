Washington wildfire sparks on warmest day of the year so far

A wildfire sparked in Washington on the warmest day of the year.

The fire started right outside of Woodland Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said they were able to contain it to 20 acres.

Anton Damm with the Washington Department of Natural Resources helped attack it from the air by dumping hundreds of gallons of water on it.

Damm said this is the first wildfire he’s fought this season. He said with the weather only expected to get warmer, it’s a good time to remind people to take care of their properties and homes.

“If you can keep us from having to fight your house fire, we’re good in the woods,” he said. “We’re geared up for that.”

“Once your house is on fire, it’s very hard for us to be successful,” Damm continued. “Green lawn, clean the gutters, move the trash away from the decks, all that stuff.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources said the fire was near some homes but none were damaged.

What started the fire, is still under investigation.

