Honeywell issues recall, says hard hats 'fail to protect users from impact'

Honeywell Safety Products recalled two models of hard hats Tuesday, warning that people using the hats are at risk of head injury.

The recall includes Honeywell’s type one Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats, which are sold at stores nationwide and through online retails, including Amazon.com.

The hats “fail to protect users from impact, posing a risk of head injury,” the commercial company said.

Around 82,500 of the hats were sold in the United States, and around 65,550 in Canada, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled Fibre-Metal E2 hard hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017 or January 2018.

The North Peak A79 hard hats were manufactured from April 2016 through January 2018. Only North Peak A79 hard hats with mold identification number four are included in the recall. Both hats were sold in a variety of colors.

North by Honeywell, the mold identification number, and the manufacture date can be found on the underside of the hat’s brim.

Consumers should stop using the hats immediately and are entitled to receive a product credit or voucher equal to the purchase price of the recalled hat, CPSC says.

