Student in crisis prompts evacuation at Oregon State University residence hall

Oregon State University authorities say a student experiencing a crisis prompted the evacuation of one floor of a residence hall.

University officials say Oregon State Patrol troopers responded to campus in Corvallis Tuesday evening involving the welfare of a student and resident of Hawley Hall.

Officials say the student was emotionally distressed and locked himself in his room.

OSU's vice president for marketing and university relations Steve Clark told the Gazette Times that there were statements made that could be construed as aggressive and threatening so officials weren't taking anything for granted.

An official says a fire sprinkler in the student’s room was activated at some point and they evacuated the fourth and fifth floor of Hawley Hall.

Students on the fourth floor were allowed back inside. However, students on the fifth floor were not, and the university is providing housing for them Tuesday night.

FOX 12 spoke with a student who said she wasn’t able to get into her room.

“I have stuff in there, everyone has midterms. It kind of sucks being out here not being able to get in our dorms, getting our ID because we have to show our IDs for tests,” she said. “Nobody really knew what was going on, we were just kind of out here.”

Officials say the student in crisis set his room on fire and then jumped from his fifth floor window. He was taken to the hospital for medical care. Police said Wednesday that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

University officials did ask people to stay away from the surrounding area during the investigation, but they want to make sure everyone knows there was never any safety concerns for the campus or the public.

