OSP: Dog missing after Hwy 30 crash found safe

A dog that went missing after a crash earlier this month in Columbia County is back home safe.

Oregon State Police tweeted Tuesday night that Thor was found safe.

On April 7, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash along Highway 30 near Neer City road, just east of Prescott.

OSP said a car driven by a 46-year-old St. Helens woman crossed over the center line and hit a Ford Expedition nearly head-on.

The St. Helens woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the three people inside the Ford were treated for minor injuries.

Three German Shepherds were inside the Ford. Two were located after the crash, but Thor was missing.

OSP did not say where Thor was found, but did say he was assessed by a veterinarian and returned home.

