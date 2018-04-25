On the Go with Joe at BabyFest Northwest

All things baby will be at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.

BabyFest Northwest is Saturday for its seventh year in Portland.

The fest features everything expecting parents may need for their bundle of joy with product and service vendors and several workshops.

For more information, visit BabyFestNW.com. Interested attendees can get a discount on tickets with the code KPTV.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.