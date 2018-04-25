Police: Two people injured in SE Portland shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast 99th Avenue and Long Street at 11:36 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they saw three males running from the area after the shooting. No other suspect information is available at this time.

The Gang Enforcement Team (GET) is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GET at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.