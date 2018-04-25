Police: Two people injured in SE Portland shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Two people injured in SE Portland shooting

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file photo. KPTV file photo.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast 99th Avenue and Long Street at 11:36 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they saw three males running from the area after the shooting. No other suspect information is available at this time.

The Gang Enforcement Team (GET) is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GET at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.