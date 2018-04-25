Police: Man injured in SE Portland stabbing after fight over recycling machine, suspect detained

A man was injured by another man in a stabbing Wednesday morning in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 600 block of Southeast Grand Avenue.

At the scene, police said officers along with medical personnel found a man in his 50s with a stab wound. He was transported by ambulance to receive treatment for his injury, which was described as non-life-threatening.

In their preliminary investigation, officers believe two men were involved in a dispute over the use of the can recycling machine outside the Jackson's Shell Gas Station. The dispute led to the stabbing, police said.

The stabbing suspect has been detained and will be booked into jail.

Assault detectives have taken over the stabbing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

