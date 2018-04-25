Drunk driving suspect detained by witnesses after crashing into vehicles in SE Portland

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for DUII after crashing into several vehicles in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road at 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the driver, identified as Dustin Rowe, had crashed into vehicles along SE 82nd.

Police said witnesses detained Rowe until officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Rowe was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

