Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash along I-5 near Bat - KPTV - FOX 12

Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash along I-5 near Battle Ground exit

Posted: Updated:
(Image: Clark County Fire & Rescue) (Image: Clark County Fire & Rescue)
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire & Rescue officials said they responded to the crash along Interstate 5 northbound at the Battle Ground exit around 6 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the vehicle, which had veered off the freeway and crashed into a stand of trees, flipped upside down. 

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, was pinned inside.

Officials said due to the way the vehicle was positioned and how tightly the driver was pinned in, crews had to perform a complicated extrication.

Crews were able to get the man out. He was taken to a Vancouver hospital for treatment.

Officials said the driver is expected to survive because he was wearing his seatbelt.

Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.