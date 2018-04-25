Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash along I-5 near Battle Ground exit

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire & Rescue officials said they responded to the crash along Interstate 5 northbound at the Battle Ground exit around 6 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the vehicle, which had veered off the freeway and crashed into a stand of trees, flipped upside down.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, was pinned inside.

Officials said due to the way the vehicle was positioned and how tightly the driver was pinned in, crews had to perform a complicated extrication.

Crews were able to get the man out. He was taken to a Vancouver hospital for treatment.

Officials said the driver is expected to survive because he was wearing his seatbelt.

Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.