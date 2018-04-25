Want to wine and dine for a great cause? Ukandu it!

Oregon’s Camp Ukandu is hosting a Wine and Dine for Hope and Joy event May 10, during which a group of Portland’s most popular wineries and restaurants will offer their finest fare. MORE learns about the cause behind the event and then gets a taste of what Nel Centro will be serving.

The event takes place at 5:30 pm on May 10 at The Oregon Historical Society.

For more information about the camp and the event: https://www.wine-dine.campukandu.org/

