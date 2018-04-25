Fire damages commercial building in Newport - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire damages commercial building in Newport

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) -

A commercial building in Newport was damaged by a fire that started Tuesday night.

Newport Fire Department said they responded to the fire, located at 730 Northeast 3rd Street, at 10:43 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in Unit A of the building. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Newport Fire Department was assisted by the Toledo Fire Department and Depoe Bay Department.

