Sri Lanka, Morocco and the Gorge: National Geographic picks best worldwide trips for spring

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

The Pacific Northwest is on National Geographic’s list of the best places to visit for a spring trip in 2018.

The magazine listed the Columbia River Gorge among destinations like Peru’s Amazon River and the east coast of Sri Lanka, as well as Madagascar, Morocco and Panama.

The list was compiled as, “14 destinations that will help you shake those winter blues and embrace the season of new beginnings.”

The areas around the Columbia River and Snake River were highlighted for their stunning landscapes and waterfalls that are best viewed in spring, “when winter melt ensures a thunderous show.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown took notice, agreeing that it’s worth getting up early to see the sunrise in the Gorge.  

No other destinations in the U.S. made National Geographic’s list for best spring trips in 2018.

For the full list, go to nationalgeographic.com/travel

