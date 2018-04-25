Police: Suspect shot at officers, officers returned fire after standoff in Beaverton

A standoff with an armed suspect in a mental health crisis led to an officer-involved shooting in Beaverton on Wednesday, according to police.

Police shut down Southwest Farmington Road between Murray Boulevard and 150th Place at around 11 a.m.

Officers said a man in a parked pickup had a gun and he was making suicidal statements via text messages.

The Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called out to the scene.

Nearby schools were placed in lockout, but police said students and staff were safe inside their buildings.

By 2:15 p.m., police said the situation ended with an officer-involved shooting.

Police said the suspect shot at officers first, and the officers returned fire. The man was hit by gunfire, treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

