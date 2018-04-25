Former city tennis coach admits to child porn charges

A former Portland Parks & Recreation employee says he is guilty of possessing child porn and encouraging child sex abuse, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.

Thomas Rouse, 44, worked as the city’s Parks & Recreation Tennis Director.

Rouse, according to court documents, exchanged explicit images believed to contain child nudity with another user on an online dating site in 2015. The images were believed to contain information related to the sexual assault of a child or children, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit said.

The bureau started investigating Rouse after receiving a copy of a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was submitted to them by the online dating site in September 2015, the district attorney’s office says.

Arouse was indicted in October 2015 following a lengthy investigation. Three superseding indictments were later filed as part of the bureau’s investigation.

Rouse pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and to two counts of attempted encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree.

A formal sentencing is scheduled for May 7.

