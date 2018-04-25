Cascade Locks locals back idea to make Bridge of the Gods more pedestrian friendly

The idea of making the Bridge of the Gods friendlier for pedestrians could become a reality.

Samuel Sohappy crossed the bridge from Washington to Oregon to sell salmon in Cascade Locks almost every day. He said he watched people do what he would never think of, walk across it instead of drive.

Sohappy said that includes people hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and tourists looking for the perfect scenic picture.

“They come from all over the world here and they cross,” he said. “Rain or shine, there’s people walking. Day or night.”

So when the idea emerged to add a pedestrian and bicycle path along it, Sohappy was immediately on board.

“I think that would be helpful,” he told FOX 12.

According to the Port of Cascade Locks, the project would cost somewhere between $15 and $25 million.

The port tells FOX 12 that's to add the designated new path and also make the bridge more structurally sound.

David Lipps, owner of Thunder Island Brewing Company, said it would also do something else.

“I think it would be one of the top two tourist attractions in the Gorge next to Multnomah Falls,” Lipps said.

But overall, everyone seems to agree, safety is what’s pushing the idea forward.

“A lot of PCT hikers will come in and say, you know, that’s one of the scariest parts of the whole PCT is going across the Bridge of the Gods.”

“I think it would be a phenomenal thing,” Lipps continued. “It would be great for our community.”

The Port of Cascade Locks has applied for a grant. If it’s rewarded the grant, it would still need to secure more money.

If all works out, construction could start in late 2022 or early 2023.

