Affidavit: Man who had sexual contact with horse in Washington Co. was ‘off his medication’

A man deputies say had sexual contact with a horse thinks he did it because he was “off his medication,” according to court documents.

Kenneth Lijah Duyck, 20, admitted Tuesday that he had sexual contact with a woman’s horse in her barn in Hillsboro last week.

The woman called the sheriff’s office last Thursday and reported that she had found a horse in her stable “tied up in an unusual way,” according to court documents.

The woman told investigators that she sent a photo of the horse to her daughter. The daughter, a veterinarian, replied that it looked as though someone had sexual contact with the horse.

The horse was examined and DNA evidence was collected, court documents said.

The woman told deputies that she had received a phone call from a man the day before she found her horse tied up. She said he had asked if he could camp on her property, but she told him no.

Court documents state she later saw a “homeless-looking” man talking with her neighbors. The man identified himself to her as a Duyck.

Deputies found Duyck sleeping in a vehicle Tuesday in the Cornelius Walmart parking lot, where they say he admitted to having sexual contact with the horse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, he told deputies that this was his first and only time having sexual contact with a horse and that he believes he did it because he hadn’t been taking his medications.

Deputies collected DNA from Duyck and arrested him. He faces charges of burglary in the second degree and sexual assault on an animal.

