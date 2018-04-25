Witness reacts to suspected DUII crashes: ‘I have to stop this guy before he kills someone’

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing into several cars in southeast Portland on Tuesday night, according to police.

Portland police said they were called to the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road around 5:45 p.m and arrested Dustin Rowe, 36, on charges of hit and run, DUII and reckless driving.

Officers said he hit several cars on 82nd Avenue.

Jason Binford told FOX 12 he was sitting at the light at Southeast 82nd and Holgate when an orange car was headed toward him.

“He was veering very close to my car, I actually ducked back because I thought he was going to hit me and I just heard this loud crash,” Binford said.

He said Rowe had hit several cars behind him. Binford added he got out of his car to see if everyone was OK then he noticed that Rowe had come to a stop further down Southeast 82nd Avenue.

“I went up to his window because he had stopped and asked if he was okay. He started yelling profanities at me,” Binford said.

Binford said that when Rowe looked up at him he could tell he was under the influence of something. Binford tried to keep him from taking off, but Rowe apparently had another idea.

“He threw it in gear and started to take off. So, I was halfway in the car and halfway out of the car,” Binford said. “I was just thinking, 'I have to stop this guy before he kills someone.' I had a friend two years ago that was killed by a drunk driver and she was in my head the whole time too, you know this is what happens.”

Binford was able to jump out of the car and said a little while later he heard a crash. He took several pictures of the crash scene at Southeast 82nd and Foster Road.

Police said other witnesses held onto Rowe to keep him from leaving.

Rowe was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

