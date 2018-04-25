Thieves break into cars at dog park in Clark Co.,items stolen

Two cars were broken into at a dog park in Vancouver on Tuesday resulting in thieves getting away with stolen items.

All the off-leash dog parks in Vancouver and Clark County are run by a group called Dogpaw and they told FOX 12 that these types of break-ins are not exclusive to one park or area.

When the weather gets nice Dogpaw said they tend to see more and more of this type of thing happening.

“As more and more people get out, please keep your valuables off the fronts seats,” Mark Watson from Dogpaw said.

Visitors to the park said that the break-in, taking place at the Northeast 18th and 172nd Avenue park, have been a little alarming.

"Alarming just because like the parking lot is right here, there are so many people that come. I feel like it is in eye distance, like it is in eyesight, you can watch it very easily but it is easy to get sidetracked," dog park visitor Deanna Montoya told FOX 12.

The thieves got away with a laptop and purse, according to Dogpaw.

Dogpaw is asking people to leave their valuables at home or place items inside their trunk. Another tip they advise is to make sure car windows are rolled up.

