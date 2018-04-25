Firefighters extinguish blaze that threatened home in Warren

A brush fire burned through about an acre of land Wednesday in Warren, threatening a home and three outbuildings, fire officials say.

Firefighters in the area of Bennett Road and Morse Road say it took around 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, which came within 150 feet of the home and outbuildings and spread from an out-of-control burn pile.

According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, firefighters had trouble gaining access to the field and had to extend hose lines over several fences.

No injuries were reported. Scappoose Fire District also responded.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.