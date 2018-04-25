TriMet release 2017 Attitude and Awareness survey

TriMet released an Attitude and Awareness survey on Wednesday concluding that the public has a favorable opinion of TriMet transportation system.

Overall, 3 out of 4 residents polled in the survey had a favorable opinion of TriMet, however, approval ratings were higher among those who ride TriMet. 79 percent of all riders and 86 percent of frequent riders approve of TriMet's performance.

The survey found that the number of people using TriMet went up in 2017 compared to 2016; however, riders may be making fewer trips as the number of frequent riders has gone down.

When asked why riders were riding less, nearly a quarter of riders mentioned lifestyle reasons (fewer trips, retirement and/or telecommuting) and about four in ten said they used ride sharing to some degree.

More than 80 percent of responders said TriMet operational and system improvements have increased the on-time performance of both buses and MAX trains.

The approval of the safe operation of TriMet buses rose one percent, yet MAX safe operation dropped five percent.

86 percent of all those surveyed viewed TriMet as a good value and the survey showed high awareness of TriMet projects and initiatives, including the low-income fare program launching in July. Forty-five percent of riders expressed interest in the program which will allow adults at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for TriMet's discounted fare.

The top transportation concern was traffic congestion followed by road repair and maintenance.

DHM, a Portland-based research firm, conducted the annual telephone survey of 800 residents in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties in November 2017.

