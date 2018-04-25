Surveyors rescued after boat flips in river near Oregon coast

Two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyors were rescued after their boat capsized near the mouth of the Chetco River in Brookings Wednesday.

The survey boat Graham was conducting a routine survey at the north shore berm, just south of the Chetco River Jetty, when it flipped, the federal agency says.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the 26-foot vessel capsize alerted a nearby Coast Guard boat crew.

One crew member from the overturned vessel swam to shore. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from the Chetco River station and multiple local responders rescued the second from the vessel's cabin after the boat was pulled closer to shore.

Both crew members were evaluated at a hospital in Gold Beach, about 28 miles north of Brookings, and released.

Preliminary reports indicate the boat did not leak any fuel or oil into the water.

Conditions on the scene at the time of the rescue included two to four-foot seas and four-foot breaks, USACE says.

The agency says it’s not clear what caused the boat to capsize. The agency is investigating.

