Police arrest ‘prolific’ Portland burglary suspect accused of targeting numerous businesses

Melvin Lee Tillman, jail booking photo Melvin Lee Tillman, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have arrested a “prolific” burglary suspect accused of hitting a targeting a number of businesses around Portland.

Melvin Lee Tillman, 63, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Tuesday. Police said he was arrested on multiple charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Tillman also had outstanding warrants in connection with various other business burglaries in Portland, according to investigators.

Police said Tillman was identified as the suspect in three northwest Portland business burglaries earlier this week at Porch Light Boutique, Blush Beauty Bar and Sterling Coffee.

The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras at Blush Beauty Bar.

Police said Tillman was also indicted by a grand jury on various charges in connection with commercial burglaries in the Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard area.

Portland businesses interested in guidance about improving security can contact the city’s Crime Prevention Program at 503-823-4064, onicpa@portlandoregon.gov or www.portlandoregon.gov/oni/cp.

