Washington Co. deputies and Portland police seeking help to ID fraud and car theft suspects

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau are asking the public’s help identifying suspects in multiple car thefts and fraud around the Beaverton and Portland area.

Police responded to a report of a stolen car on April 16 from the 7400 block of Southwest 37th Avenue where they said the suspects found credit cards inside the car.

The credit cards found were later used to make fraudulent transactions at multiple businesses in Portland, according to police.

On Thursday, Washington County deputies responded to two car thefts that took place within blocks of each other in Aloha.

Deputies learned that a handgun was stolen from inside a car in the 400 block of Southwest 195th Avenue.

Deputies also learned the second car had credit cards, cash, jewelry and prescriptions medication stolen in the 200 block of Southwest 192nd Place.

The stolen credit cards were later used to make fraudulent transactions at multiple businesses in the Beaverton area, including at a car wash on Southwest Canyon Road, according to deputies.

Surveillance, released by deputies, from the car wash showed the stolen minivan occupied by two males.

No other information about the suspect's description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

