Firefighter hurt battling blaze at home in Boring

A firefighter was hurt Wednesday night while fighting flames at a home in rural Multnomah County.

Crews rushed to the 35300 block of Southeast Dodge Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews entered the home, tried to fight the fire and had to back out due to extreme fire conditions and heat, Jason McGowan, Battalion Chief for the Gresham Fire Department, said.

McGowan says that by the time crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the second floor. Parts of the first floor had also caught fire.

The firefighter that was hurt was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness at the scene. He has since regained consciousness and is doing well, McGowan said.

It’s not clear what caused the firefighter to lose consciousness.

“We don’t know at this point,” McGowan said.

Flames are still burning at the residence, which is expected to smolder for “quite a while,” according to the Gresham Fire Department.

Crews initially had trouble fighting the fire due to lack of water.

“Out in this area, we don’t have any hydrants,” McGowan said. “So, the procedure out here is basically to have what we ‘pools’. We put water in there and then draft that water out and pump it up to the scene.”

Fire officials do not believe that anyone was inside the home when it caught fire but say flames caused heavy damage.

Multiple fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. The department says they are hesitant to enter the home due to stability concerns.

Multiple other fire departments, including Clackamas County and Corbett, were on scene Wednesday night.

