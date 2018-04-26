Friends say man shot in Beaverton officer-involved shooting is a veteran

Image from a witness video of the standoff and officer-involved shooting in Beaverton. (KPTV)

Beaverton police said they received multiple 911 calls at 11:00 Wednesday morning about a disturbance involving a gun. After they arrived, they found a man in crisis inside a truck near 148th and Farmington Road.

Officers said they communicated with the man, who was making suicidal statements through text message. After two and a half hours of negotiating, police said the man fired at officers.

Officers said police returned shots back resulting in the man being rushed to the hospital by ambulance. They did not have an update on his condition.

“They moved the SWAT trucks in, and that’s when all of a sudden it was quick fire,” said Erica, who watched the standoff unfold.

She captured the standoff on her cell phone and the video shows her ducking for cover when gunfire erupts. A baby’s cries and panic can be heard from her video.

Officers told FOX 12, before gunfire erupted, the man in crisis sat in a silver truck for hours.

“Boom, boom, boom. That’s what happened, pretty sad,” another witness said.

The standoff took place steps away from a Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center on Farmington Road, which offers veterans transitional housing.

Friends of the man who was shot said he’s a veteran who needs help.

“I’m a vet myself so, I feel bad for everyone on the neighborhood on this,” the witness said.

Veterans who live at the Salvation Army told FOX 12 that they saw the same man standing near the street with a sign Tuesday night.

“'The Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center would rather see me die than do the right thing,' that’s what his sign said,” said John York, a veteran who lives at the Salvation Army center.

York added he doesn’t know exactly what happened but hopes his fellow veteran gets the help he needs.

“He’s still a veteran, he has people who are there for him that care for him. Hopefully, he doesn’t go down a spiral that someone will never come back from,” said York.

A portion of Southwest Farmington Road was shut down for hours during the investigation. Valley Catholic Elementary, Middle and High schools were also immediately put on lockdown, and officers were sent to those schools for students’ protection.

For privacy reasons, a Salvation Army spokesperson said they can’t comment if the man was a client in their program.

Police also could not share the identity or the condition of the man who was shot.

