PSU Board of Trustees votes to raise tuition by 3.95 percent

Tuition is going up at Portland State University but not by as much as originally planned.

The PSU Board of Trustees voted eight to five Wednesday to raise tuition by 3.95 percent for full-time residential undergraduates for the 2018-2019 school year.

Board members postponed the proposal vote for a five percent increase, which was suppose to take place on April 12, after they were met with threats of a student strike.

The university says board members passed a lower tuition hike because of the students concerns.

PSU officials said the increase is necessary to maintain services and avert cutting programs and student support.

