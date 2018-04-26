On the Go with Joe at Oregon Ag Fest

An event celebrating Oregon’s agriculture is back in Salem this weekend.

Oregon Ag Fest will be at the state fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday for its 31st year.

The family-friendly event has activities for all ages to learn about agriculture, which is Oregon’s largest industry.

At Oregon Ag Fest, kids can ride ponies, plant seedlings, watch sheep get sheared and pet farm animals.

Children who are 12 and under can attend the fest for free.

For more information, visit ORAgFest.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.