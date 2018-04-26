New Year in the Park Celebrates SE Asian Cultures - KPTV - FOX 12


New Year in the Park Celebrates SE Asian Cultures

PORTLAND, OR

More previews the fourth annual New Year in the Park celebration happening this Saturday, 4/28 at Glenhaven Park on NE 82nd and Siskiyou.  The cultural event will feature authentic Thai, Laotian, Cambodian and Burmese cuisines plus live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.  The free celebration of SE Asian culture runs from 10 am to 6 pm.  Meking Bistro, an authentic Cambodian restaurant on NE 82nd is one of the dozen food vendors that will be serving food at New Year in the Park.  Chef/Owner Saron Khut showed More some of the items on the menu.  

