Hillsboro Police K-9 to receive body armor from nonprofit organi - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro Police K-9 to receive body armor from nonprofit organization

Posted: Updated:
K-9 Dozer (Image: Hillsboro Police Department) K-9 Dozer (Image: Hillsboro Police Department)
K-9 Dozer with handler Officer Denise Lemen (Image: Hillsboro Police Department) K-9 Dozer with handler Officer Denise Lemen (Image: Hillsboro Police Department)
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 is receiving body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization.

K-9 Dozer is expected to receive a bullet and stab protective vest within eight to ten weeks.

The vest is donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies.

HPD said K-9 Dozer was born in The Netherlands in Jan. 2016, and joined the department in June 2017.

K-9 Dozer is partnered with Officer Denise Lemen. He is trained to locate human odor through tracking, building searches, evidence recovery and handler protection.

The vest that K-9 Dozer will receive will honor the memory of K-9 Billy, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 2017. It will also be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Chicken, Miss Kitty and K9 Billy."

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.