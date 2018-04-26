Hillsboro Police K-9 to receive body armor from nonprofit organization

A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 is receiving body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization.

K-9 Dozer is expected to receive a bullet and stab protective vest within eight to ten weeks.

The vest is donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies.

HPD said K-9 Dozer was born in The Netherlands in Jan. 2016, and joined the department in June 2017.

K-9 Dozer is partnered with Officer Denise Lemen. He is trained to locate human odor through tracking, building searches, evidence recovery and handler protection.

The vest that K-9 Dozer will receive will honor the memory of K-9 Billy, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 2017. It will also be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Chicken, Miss Kitty and K9 Billy."

