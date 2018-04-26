TVF&R crews respond to apartment fire in Beaverton

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the fire at the Sterling Point Apartments, located in the 14400 block of Southwest Teal Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames showing from a second story patio and through the roof, as well as in the attic space.

No one was inside the unit where the fire started. Firefighters searched nearby units and evacuated any residents inside.

The fire was quickly knocked down and limited to one building. Four other buildings have been affected by smoke damage.

TVF&R said two people were evaluated on scene, but no injuries were reported.

Beaverton Police said two officers were first on the scene, and while they didn't find any people in the apartments, they rescued a dog named, Alpine.

Motor officers Bryan Dalton and Marc Hevern were first on scene to a structure fire in an apartment building near Murray/Scholls Ferry. They didn't find any humans home in any of the apartments but they rescued Alpine. pic.twitter.com/zper8LaO2O — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) April 26, 2018

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

