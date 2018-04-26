TVF&R crews respond to apartment fire in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

TVF&R crews respond to apartment fire in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
(Viewer photo) (Viewer photo)
(Image: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) (Image: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
(Image: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) (Image: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the fire at the Sterling Point Apartments, located in the 14400 block of Southwest Teal Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames showing from a second story patio and through the roof, as well as in the attic space. 

No one was inside the unit where the fire started. Firefighters searched nearby units and evacuated any residents inside.

The fire was quickly knocked down and limited to one building. Four other buildings have been affected by smoke damage.

TVF&R said two people were evaluated on scene, but no injuries were reported.

Beaverton Police said two officers were first on the scene, and while they didn't find any people in the apartments, they rescued a dog named, Alpine.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.