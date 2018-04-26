Theft of briefcase containing gun in Tigard leads to police activity in Lake Oswego

The theft of a briefcase containing a gun in Tigard led to a traffic stop and investigation in Lake Oswego.

Tigard police received a report Thursday about a briefcase stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot off Southwest Sequoia Parkway.

The victim witnessed the theft and provided police with a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was spotted in Lake Oswego a short time later off Carmen Drive. Police pulled over the suspect, who was detained for questioning.

Officers then searched the area for a passenger who possibly ran away from the scene.

Police said the gun was recovered.

Lake Grove Elementary School was put on lockout due to the police activity. Administrators said all students and staff were safe inside the building. All outside activities were canceled until the situation was resolved.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.