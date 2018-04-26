Portland Public Schools announces layoffs of central office positions

Portland Public Schools is reducing the district’s workforce by 65 positions.

The district announced this week that 65 total positions would be eliminated for 2018-2019, including 31 layoffs and 30 vacancies that will not be filled.

Four other positions will be lost to resignations, retirements and transfers.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero, who was hired last August, said PPS is facing a “significant revenue shortfall,” leading to “hard decisions and trade-offs.”

“We have to reimagine our core services to schools and prioritize services and supports that most directly impact student outcomes,” he said.

Central office functions are being reorganized, with a number of employees at all levels being let go.

“I want to offer my sincere appreciation to these affected individuals for their service and leadership in PPS,” Guerrero said in a letter posted on pps.net.

The positions being eliminated include web manager, communications and public affairs manager, budget manager, senior HR manager, director of elementary instruction, senior director of curriculum and assessment, senior grant writer and chief operations manager.

The full list of eliminated positions is available at this link.

Last month, PPS announced early dismissals and late openings had been eliminated from the 2018-2019 calendar.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.