The heroes Portland deserves: Timbers, Thorns players reveal secret alter egos

Portland’s soccer scene will be bit artistic this weekend; think pen, paper and tight-fitting suits.

Players from the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns will publicize their new superhero alter-egos Saturday, detailing their origin stories and revealing unique “superpowers” to the world.

The launch was planned in recognition of National Superhero Day. It is a joint effort by the soccer organization and Milwaukie-based comic book publisher Dark Horse Comics.

Timbers’ midfielder Diego Chara will be known as “La Sonrisa”. In an apparent nod to his soccer skills, his character will be capable of duplication and super speed, Dark Horse Comics said.

Diego Valeri, also a midfielder, will exhibit powers of “clairvoyance and magic”. His character will be known as “El Maestro”.

Thorns midfielder Tobin Heath will be known as “Tobin” and have powers of illusion and energy manipulation.

"As kids, you always look up to superheroes," Heath said. "So it's kind of funny when you're made into one."

Christine Sinclair, a forward, will be known as “Captain Sinc”. She will have powers of super strength and flight.

The players’ alter-egos were created by local cartoonist Ron Chan. Dark Horse said they will release full character biographies later this week.

T-shirts, socks and a commemorative scarf that features all four players’ characters will be available for purchase online and in-person at Timbers and Thorns team stores Saturday starting at 12 p.m., the soccer organization said.

