Two men seriously hurt after plane crashes into orchard near Hillsboro

Two men were seriously hurt after a plane they were flying came crashing down just outside Hillsboro Thursday afternoon.

The men, ages 73 and 88, were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to local hospitals, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the men was transported in a helicopter and the other in an ambulance.

Both are in serious condition, according to deputies.

The crash occurred in an orchard in the 1000 block of Southwest 331st Avenue.

Workers at the Hillsboro Airport warned Washington County dispatchers that the single-engine Yak-52 aircraft was experiencing engine trouble, the sheriff’s office said.

Washington County and Cornelius deputies responded to the crash scene, climbed into the wreckage and administered first aid to the two men until emergency medical crews arrived.

James Wart, a man who witnessed the crash, said he was working at a nearby fruit stand when he heard the plane coming down. Once the plane came into his line of vision, he says he knew something was seriously wrong.

"He had it level and stable, but he had no power, so there was nothing he could do," Wart said. “Came over the top of us and did a turn and went over and hit the fir trees and spun into the ground.”

Another neighbor, Joe Van Dyke, also saw the crash.

“It was coming down, looked like it was going to crash, and it hit the fir trees over there and ripped half the wing off and went into the fruit orchard -- my neighbor’s fruit orchard.”

Van Dyke said he and his son-in-law jumped into an ATV to go help.

At first, they thought the pilot might be dead.

"He had blood coming out his nose and he was cut up pretty bad and was just kind of limped over the front of the fuselage, and the back guy was actually moving and talking," Van Dyke said.

Records show the plane is owned by the Classic Aircraft Aviation Museum in Hillsboro.

It’s not clear where the pilot was headed before the crash.

No other injuries were reported. The sheriff’s office says no property damage was reported.

Other agencies on scene Thursday included Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are investigating.

