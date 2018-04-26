BIKETOWN design challenge finalist revealed, voting now open

New bike wraps will be gracing BIKETOWN bikes this summer and the 15 BIKETOWN Design Challenge finalists have been revealed.

BIKETOWN announced a design challenge on Valentine’s day asking the public to “Show Us Your Portland” and create original designs for limited edition bike wraps to celebrate the bike sharing system.

Five winning bike designs would be chosen to represent the five quadrants of the Portland metro area- northwest, northeast, southeast, southwest and north Portland.

Earlier this month, Nike Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker welcomed a panel of Portland's art and design experts who selected the 15 finalist design entries.

The five winners will be announced in May 2018, and the winning designs will be added to BIKETOWN stations throughout the summer.

Voting is open to decide the five winners to all BIKETOWN members from April 26 through May 3. Visit here to vote.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.