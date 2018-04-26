UO linebacker arrested on theft, criminal mischief charges

A University of Oregon linebacker was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pulled a parking boot off a vehicle he was driving.

Fotu Leiato, 21, was arrested by UO police at his home on South Garden Way in Eugene around 6:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the university says.

He was booked into Lane County Jail and faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft for removing and damaging the parking boot.

Leiato was also booked into the jail on a warrant for failing to appear in Eugene Municipal Court earlier this month to face a second-degree criminal trespass charge, according to UO.

The trespass charge stems from March, the Register-Guard reports, when Leito was arrested by Lane Transit District security for trespassing at the downtown station at 1080 Willamette Street.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering information," UO head football coach Mario Cristobal said Thursday. "We hold our student-athletes to high standards and will take appropriate action once all of the facts have been reviewed."

Leiato is a senior and projected starter for the next football season, the Register-Guard says.

