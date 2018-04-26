Old Town Brewing named official craft beer sponsor at Portland Rose Festival

Portland Rose Festival has named Old Town Brewery the official craft beer sponsor for the festival.

The partnership was announced on Thursday and to celebrate Old Town will be creating a signature Rose Festival craft beer to feature at the city fair called Glow-Torch Hazy IPA.

The brewery will also host a pop-up taproom on the waterfront for the entire festival called the “Old Town Brewing Speakeasy.”

A spokesman for the Rose Festival said they chose Old Town because they align perfectly with the festival’s mission keep it local.

