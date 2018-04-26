Old Town Brewing named official craft beer sponsor at Portland R - KPTV - FOX 12

Old Town Brewing named official craft beer sponsor at Portland Rose Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Rose Festival has named Old Town Brewery the official craft beer sponsor for the festival.

The partnership was announced on Thursday and to celebrate Old Town will be creating a signature Rose Festival craft beer to feature at the city fair called Glow-Torch Hazy IPA.

The brewery will also host a pop-up taproom on the waterfront for the entire festival called the “Old Town Brewing Speakeasy.”

A spokesman for the Rose Festival said they chose Old Town because they align perfectly with the festival’s mission keep it local. 

