Portland’s Ryan Nall excited about draft prospects after leaving Oregon State

When Ryan Nall chose to forgo his senior season at Oregon State University to enter the NFL Draft, it caught a few people by surprise.

But the Central Catholic graduate is looking to knock down a barrier into pro football.

“High school is when I really realized, oh, I can actually do something out of this if I take it seriously enough,” Nall said.

Nicknamed “Wrecking Nall,” the 22-year-old plowed his way to 28 touchdowns in 30 career games with the Beavers.

He said he was always on the fast track to graduate in less than four years.

“I will always root for them. There is no love lost between me and Oregon State. I wasn’t unhappy. It wasn’t the reason I left. I am always going to root for them and always love for them in my heart,” Nall said.

Now Nall has been training at the StrengthFarm run by Sam Johnson, a Lincoln High School graduate and Air Force veteran.

Nall has been predicted to be picked in the NFL Draft between the fourth to seventh round. He is, however, prepared if his name isn’t called.

“That’s when true people's character comes out. How hard they work, what their work ethic is and I think if I did get stuck in that situation, I would try to make the most of my opportunity when I got the chance,” he said.

The NFL Draft is airing on FOX 12 on Thursday and Friday.

