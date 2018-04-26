Have you seen him? Missing truck driver last heard from near Pendleton

Search and Rescue crews are asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old truck driver last heard from near Pendleton Tuesday evening.

Oregon State Police say Jacob Cartwright, from La Grande, was on his way to make a delivery in Nyssa, Oregon. The delivery was due by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cartwright and his green 2005 Kenworth semi-truck are missing. The semi has an Oregon license plate that read YAIN63.

The truck had a semi-trailer attached to it with the company name “Little Tree Transportation” imprinted on it.

GPS information from the truck Thursday shows that he was in the area of Highway 244 near MacIntyre Road, which is just west of Hilgard State Park, OSP says. The area has been searched by OSP aircraft and continues to be searched, according to deputies.

Authorities are concerned because the area is very remote, heavily wooded and has a great deal of rough terrain.

Anyone who sees Cartwright or his semi-truck is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 541-963-1017 or Oregon State Police.

