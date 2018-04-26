Teen convicted of manslaughter for shooting death of friend near Kelso

A teen was convicted on the charge of second-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of his friend near Kelso last year.

Dawson Dunn, 13, was arrested in November 2017. The previous month, Edgar Vazquez, 13, was shot with a shotgun at a home on the 1500 block of Carroll Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dunn had called 911 and said he shot his friend while playing with a gun.

Vazquez had spent a few nights with Dunn prior to the shooting, according to investigators.

Dunn told deputies he had checked the shotgun, racked the action and saw a round eject. He racked the action a second time and believed it was empty when he pointed it at Vazquez and pulled the trigger, according to investigators.

Dunn told detectives he had fired the shotgun before that day and he did not intend to shoot Vazquez, saying it was an accident and he was “messing around.”

No adults were home at the time, according to court documents.

Dunn was initially arrested on the charge of first-degree manslaughter. The judge stated she could not convict him on that charge, because he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he shot his friend.

However, the judge said Dunn had been around guns before and knew he should not point them at other people.

He will be sentenced on his second-degree manslaughter charge May 11.

