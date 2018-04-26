Construction company sued for neglect after 2016 NW Portland explosion

A construction company responsible for an explosion that damaged multiple businesses in the Alphabet district back in October 2016 is being sued.

Gail Needham, a woman who worked near the explosion, said she suffered a concussion and is now seeking more than half a million dollars in damages.

Needham is suing the Loy Clark Pipeline Corporation for $689 thousand dollars claiming she suffered from a concussion, cuts from broken glass, among other injuries in the explosion.

The suit, filed in the Multnomah County Circuit Court, claims negligence on behalf of the corporation.

According to court documents, a worker contracted by Loy Clark failed to notice gas meters and lines where they were excavating and accidentally tapped a line causing a gas leak.

Shortly after, a loud boom rocked the entire block, destroying several buildings, and billowing smoke could be seen all over Portland.

The force shattered a window at the dental office where Needham was working as a dental hygienist.

Needham said ever since the explosion she has suffered headaches, chronic pain and fatigue and is now suing to cover her medical expenses and loss of income.

Court documents said Needham had cuts on her body and a concussion after being jolted to the floor.

Yet, she’s not the first to do so. A spokeswoman with Loy Clark Pipeline told FOX 12 the company has settled 88 percent of claims resulting from the blast.

The other 12 remain unresolved.

