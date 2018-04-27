Pair arrested after woman tries to hide shotguns from Lincoln Co. deputies

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after deputies say the woman tried to hide two shotguns from them during a routine traffic stop.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the pair, both from Cottage Grove, were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Newport near Highway 101 and Northeast 25th Street around 1:20 a.m.

Deputies approached the Honda Accord after the driver pulled to a stop in a Walmart parking lot.

They noted that the woman, identified as Destiny Honer, 21, was acting “unusual” while she was interacting with them.

After investigating, deputies discovered she was trying to stash two shotguns between the driver and front passenger seats. Deputies arrested her and her partner, identified as 23-year-old Marcus West.

Authorities also found close to 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in the car, as well as drug paraphernalia, ammunition and several hundred dollars in cash.

The pair were booked into the Lincoln County Jail and faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of meth.

Their bail has been set at $65,000 dollars.

